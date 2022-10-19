AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $123.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.