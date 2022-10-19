Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avient by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquard & Bahls AG raised its position in Avient by 26.8% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

