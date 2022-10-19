Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

