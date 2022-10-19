AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €32.20 ($32.86) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA:CS opened at €23.97 ($24.45) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.64. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

