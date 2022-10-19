B. Riley Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

NVAX opened at $18.62 on Monday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after buying an additional 471,322 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

