Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

