Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the second quarter worth $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
