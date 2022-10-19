Bank OZK (OZK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OZK opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

