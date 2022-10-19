Barclays Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £110 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £110 ($132.91) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLTR. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £141.80 ($171.34).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £106.90 ($129.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,148.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £18.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £146.85 ($177.44).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

