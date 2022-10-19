Barclays Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 215,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $8,657,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 346,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

