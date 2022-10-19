Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

