Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of BAS opened at €44.93 ($45.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.51. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

