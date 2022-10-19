BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.