BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

