BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

