Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC8. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €35.13 ($35.85) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

