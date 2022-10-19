Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXRBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

