Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.