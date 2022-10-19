BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $435.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

