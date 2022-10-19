BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

BigCommerce stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

