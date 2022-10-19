Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

