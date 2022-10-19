Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 324,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Biomerica Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.46.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomerica Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

