BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter.

BL opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.82. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

