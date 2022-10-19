Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 88,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

BX stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

