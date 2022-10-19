Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,891,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

