Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

