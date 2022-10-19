Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY22 guidance at $6.00-11.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAM opened at $354.31 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.43.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boston Beer by 178.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

