BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 195.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.02.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

