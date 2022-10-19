Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.36-$1.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.36-1.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 760.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

