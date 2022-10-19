Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 8,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 298,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $474,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $212,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

