Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 8,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 298,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Braskem Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.