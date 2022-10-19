Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.92 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 162.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

