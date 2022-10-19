Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.12 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

