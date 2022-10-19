Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target at $37.60

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

AVID opened at $26.35 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

