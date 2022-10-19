Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target at $870.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $870.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVVIY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 34.51%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

