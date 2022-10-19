Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $18.00

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

