Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $71.20

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

