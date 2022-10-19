Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $29.78

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

