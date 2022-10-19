Brokerages Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) PT at $32.25

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.
