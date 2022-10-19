Brokerages Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) PT at $32.25

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading

