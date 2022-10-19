Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $7.75

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Latch Trading Down 1.1 %

Latch stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

About Latch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Latch by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Latch by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Latch by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Latch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Latch during the first quarter worth $50,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

