Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $7.75

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Latch Trading Down 1.1 %
Latch stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch
About Latch
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.