Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $37.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock worth $581,562. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

