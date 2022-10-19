Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $37.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at LendingClub
In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock worth $581,562. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.