Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $23.50

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 400.02%.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
