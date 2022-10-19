Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) PT at $13.20

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 194.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $72,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.31 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

