Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $30.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,039 shares of company stock worth $4,110,440 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.73 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

