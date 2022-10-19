Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $30.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,039 shares of company stock worth $4,110,440 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.73 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
