Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $141.00

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFRY. Barclays boosted their target price on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SAFRY stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

