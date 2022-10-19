Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

