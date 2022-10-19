Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$4.72 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.