Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

MRK opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.