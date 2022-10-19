Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Börse’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%.
DBOEY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
