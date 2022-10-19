Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Axonics worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

