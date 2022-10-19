Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,870,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Insider Activity

SM Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

